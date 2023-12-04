It’s clear people didn’t read the agreement – Mineral Commission on lithium agreement

Lithium exploration

The Minerals Commission has said it is evident from the public discourse that most Ghanaians have not read the details of the lithium deal between the government and Barari DV Ghana Limited.

They noted that the government had thoroughly gone through the intended processes before agreeing and that the deal was to serve the best interest of the country.



In a press statement on December 4, 2023, the commission said critics of the deal have not thoroughly read the contract agreement.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the mining lease was granted for 15 years to Barari, which is the subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, an Australian company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and also on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange. The lease covers an area of 42.63 Km2 in and around Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



“The Commission notes despite the publication of the lease which is now widely available to the general public, it has become increasingly clear that the commentators have not read the agreement in its entirety, and as a result, many concerns are based on assumptions that are inaccurate and assertions that are not supported by facts or any data,” parts of the statement rent read.



Ghana signed a 15-year lease agreement with lithium mining company Barari DV company.



The deal includes a 10% royalty and 13% free carried interest by the state, surpassing the existing 5% and 10%, respectively, for other mining agreements.

As some have lauded the agreement, other key stakeholders have argued that it is not beneficial to the country.



