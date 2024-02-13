It's difficult coming to terms with the death of Access Bank founder - John Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the death of Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, as tragic.

The Nigerian businessman died in a helicopter crash on Friday, February 9, 2024, along with five others, including his wife and son, in California.



Reacting to the news in a Facebook post dated February 12, Mahama shared how difficult it has become for him to come to terms with the news of the death of Wigwe, whom he described as a brother.



"It's difficult coming to terms with the tragic accident that claimed the lives of my dear friend Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, along with three others.



"My sympathies go out to the families of those who perished in the tragic accident, and our thoughts are with Herbert's surviving children and the families of all who died," he wrote.



On his relationship with the deceased finance expert, Mahama said he met him in 2009 when he was setting up the Ghana branch of Access Ghana.

"I had the privilege of knowing Herbert more closely from 2009 during his setting up of the Access Bank branch in Ghana. He came across as a brilliant and determined young man who was on a swift upward trajectory. This is evident in the growth of Access Bank into a widely recognised global brand.



"Herbert's legacy in the finance and banking sector will always be remembered. RIP," Mr Mahama added.







GA/SARA