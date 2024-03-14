‘It’s getting more difficult’ – Ghana-SA Business Chamber on effects of ailing economy on businesses

Grant Weber, President of the Ghana South African Business Chamber

The Ghana South African Business Chamber has raised concerns about how the deteriorating economic conditions in the country are having a dire impact on businesses and their operations.

The president of the Chamber, Grant Weber, pointed out that well-established organisations are also impacted by the high cost of doing business in the nation, in addition to small businesses.



Speaking at the 3rd Rainbow Nations Challenge, he advised companies to adjust to the challenging season and their expenses to avoid being found wanting.



“I don’t think the economy is picking up. If anything, it’s probably more difficult...so for our members, it’s a tough time, it’s not easy for both small and big businesses. At the moment, businesses have to be resilient and have your costs under control until you can generate more sales,” Weber said in a myjoyonline report.



Meanwhile, the purpose of the Ghana-South Africa Business Chamber is to advance and strengthen investment, commerce, and cross-cultural exchanges between Ghana and South Africa.



The Rainbow Nations challenge, hosted by the Ghana South African Business Chamber, aims to strengthen ties between its members and the global business sector. There were 56 participants in the tennis challenge from 20 different countries.

