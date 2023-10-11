It's time to speak, we're fed up with the conspiracy against Ashanti development - Angry Kejetia traders

An executive member of the Kejetia Traders Association, Sarfo Kantanka

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

Some traders at the Kumasi Kejetia Market have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with the present New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for exhibiting gross disregard for the region as far as development is concerned.



Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the visibly angry traders who expressed disappointment in the NPP government for its disrespect towards the region in terms of development said, all actions point to the fact that there is a deliberate agenda to neglect the region when it comes to development.



Raising more concerns to buttress their points, the traders lamented why all projects in the region such as markets (Kejetia Phase 2&3), the Krofrom market, the Komfo Anokye Maternity Block project, the Afari Military Hospital project, the Sewua Regional Hospital, the Kumawu Hospital project, the Boankra Inland Port the Kumasi International Airport project, and other road projects such as the Suame Interchange, Kwabre East District roads, Manso district roads, Bosome Freho roads, Atwima Kwanwoma District roads etc have all been halted.



They said the most annoying excuse they usually hear is that the projects have been halted due to the coronaavirus and Russian-Ukraine war.



"Why do they give these flimsy excuses when it comes to the Ashanti Regional projects, but, when you go to the other regions, they keep enjoying projects?", they quizzed.

Addressing a press conference at the New Kejetia market, Sarfo Kantanka who is an executive member of the Kejetia traders association said they were highly disappointed in the NPP party for always taking them for fools coupled with deceptions.



He said, that ever since phase one of the three phases of the project was completed with its accompanying problems of electricity connectivity, no attention has been given to the other remaining two phases.



"Several days ago, when work on phase 2 of the project was halted, some government officials said it was just for holiday break. Several months down the line, the purported holiday hasn't come to an end. Now that the reality has caught up with us, all we are been told is that Covid 19 and the Russian-Ukraine war have affected the Ghanaian economy badly, hence the IMF", he said.



The traders who are not pleased with the current development said they do not understand why the other regions keep enjoying ongoing projects but when it comes to the Ashanti Region, the only slogan is the Covid 19, Russian- Ukraine war, etc.



They have therefore warned that there is no way the NPP government is going to break any if no projects are executed in the Ashanti Region.

Wondering why there are several halted projects in the region when there are 47 MPs, and several ministers of state, the disappointed traders questioned the relevance and importance of these officials.



"Why are our representatives in government? Why are the 47 MPs from the Ashanti region? Do these officials feel our pain for them, they are so much okay and comfortable. Are the MPs and government officials aware of the plight of the traders who have been displaced due to the phase 2 project? Lots of these traders have even lost their business capital and are pinned down at homes with various ailments"



"Why is it that when it is about the Ashanti region's major project, this lackadaisical approach is attached to it? We have been quiet for too long. Time to speak is now", the traders said.