It's unfair to blame Ofori Atta for Ghana's economic woes - Lawyer

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A lawyer has asserted that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should not be entirely blamed for Ghana's economic woes.

Speaking on Accra-based Hello FM last week, Kwame Adomako said the Russia-Ukraine war was largely the cause of the economic headwinds.

He said, however, that when it appeared that a bloc of NPP MPs had publicly asked for his sacking, he was sure that it was the end of the road for the embattled Minister.

"Can we blame Ken for what has happened? In all seriousness can we blame him? Is he the one that started the war? The war was not started by him and it was not reasonable foreseeable ... you cannot blame Ken," he stressed.

Watch his submission below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
