Ivy Apea Owusu retains position as chairperson on new CBOD board

Ivy Apea Owusu, Chairperson on new CBOD board

Source: CBOD

Ivy Apea Owusu has retained her position as chairperson of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, following the election of new board members for the organization.

The new eleven-member executive board has vast experience in finance, taxation, engineering, corporate governance, accounting, management, marketing and oil and gas.



The board chair, Ivy Apea Owusu, has over 20 years of experience in the Energy Sector and is currently the CEO of Cirrus Oil Services Limited where she has been instrumental in the successful implementation of the downstream sector deregulation policies and has also spearheaded a wide range of health and education-related community activities.



As an energy expert, Mrs Apea Owusu previously worked with GE Capital in the US and UK in Energy Structured Finance, specializing in both Debt and Equity financing in the Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Renewable and Ancillary Energy Services Sectors. She sits on the boards of Woodfields Energy Resources Ltd and Legacy Bonds Ltd.



Ivy Apea Owusu is a member of the Executive Women’s Network and a Corporate Executive in Residence for the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) Department of Accounting.



She will work on the new board of CBOD with Nana Adwoa Serwaa Kuma-Duah, Alex Amaoku, Amentor Sam Aziakar, David Jones-Mensah, Elton Dusi, Gifty Ashiley, Kingsley Sarpong, Michael Mensah, Yaw Koduah-Sarpong and Yvette Ayele Selormey.



Brief profiles of members of the board of CBOD follows:

Nana Adwoa Serwaa Kuma-Duah



Ms Kuma-Duah is a Chartered Accountant with over 16 years of experience in finance and petroleum. She is the Chief Finance Officer and Head of Stocks at the Tema Fuel Company Ltd. She holds an MSc in Energy, Trade and Finance from Cass Business School, UK and a BSc in Accounting from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon.



Alex Amoaku



Mr Amoaku is a Civil Engineer with over 22 years of experience in the petroleum downstream sector of which 13 years were spent at Shell Ghana Limited and 9 with the Quantum Group. He is currently the Terminal Manager at Quantum Terminals Limited.



Amentor Sam Aziakar



Mr Aziakar is the Operations and Marketing Manager at Goenergy Company Limited, with over 20 years of expansive experience in commercial operations, engineering, and supply chain management, across both Oil & Gas and FMCG markets. Prior to joining Goenergy, he was the Supply Manager for Vivo Energy Ghana Limited and the Country Operations Manager for Shell Aviation, Ghana.

David Jones-Mensah



Mr Jones-Mensah is the Managing Director of Dominion International Petroleum Limited and also serves as an Executive Director of the Sidalco Group of companies. He holds LLB and LLM degrees in International and Commercial law (Oil & Gas specialist) from the University of Buckingham, UK and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in business management from Imperial College London.



Elton Dusi



Mr Dusi is the CEO of Maranatha Oil Services Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer and an Entrepreneur with over 17 years experience in the oil and gas industry. Prior to Maranatha, he served as the CEO of Ebony Oil & Gas and held managerial roles in Oando Ghana. He holds an MBA from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a BSc. in Chemical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)



Gifty Ashiley



Mrs Ashiley is a Risk Analyst with over twelve years of experience in Oil and Gas Management. She currently serves as the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for Juwel Energy Limited. She holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Ghana Business School and a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Her career spans a variety of roles in the Upstream and Downstream petroleum sectors, both locally and abroad, in companies such as Schlumberger, Oando PLC and GECAD Inc, partners of General Electric, USA.

Kingsley Sarpong



Mr Sarpong is the Managing Director of Chase Petroleum Ghana Limited. He holds an MSc in Energy and Natural Resource Economics and a BSc in Physics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Prior to joining Chase in 2010, he served in various executive roles in banking, supply chain, hospitality, and broadcast journalism. He has led the formulation and execution of key strategic and trading interventions which have contributed to the growth of Chase Petroleum.



Michael Mensah



Mr Mensah is a Chemical Engineer and Project Management Professional with a wealth of experience in the construction and operation of downstream petroleum infrastructure. He has led the construction and management of Tank Farms and Mooring facilities in various African Countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Angola. He is currently responsible for the management of Blue Ocean and Puma Energy International terminals across Ghana.



Yaw Koduah-Sarpong



Mr Koduah-Sarpong is a qualified Accountant with a postgraduate degree in International Economic Law (LLM) from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom and a BSc in Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon. He is the CEO of SA Energy Ltd and a founding director of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors and Legacy Bonds Limited. He previously worked with both Fueltrade Limited and Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation Company Limited (BOST) as the Chief Finance Officer and with Ernst & Young Ghana as a Tax and Legal Consultant. He has over 17 years of experience in Ghana’s petroleum downstream.

Yvette Ayele Selormey



Mrs Selormey is the Managing Director for Downstream at Sahara Energy Group. She manages three (3) Companies under the Group in Ghana: PWSL, SO Energy, and SO Aviation. She has extensive experience in Marketing and Business Development with over 13 years’ hands-on experience in crude oil and petroleum product marketing, purchasing, and trading in the Upstream and Downstream sectors.