Jaman South cashew farmers appeal to TCDA to review purchasing price of cashew

Francis Kosono, vice chairman of Jaman South Cashew Farmers Association

Source: Aboakye Frank, Contributor

Cashew farmers in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region have appealed to the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) to review the purchasing price of cashews.

The farmers have expressed concern over the 2024 purchasing price of GHC7.00 set by TCDA, the body responsible for the production, processing, and trading of cashews in Ghana.



Speaking at a presser at Jaepekrom, the leadership of the cashew farmers revealed that the current purchasing price has made cashew farmers worse off compared to their colleagues in other African countries.



They cited the purchasing price in Cote d’Ivoire which is pegged at GHC8.50



per kilo and urged TCDA to adjust the price to GHC10.00 to be commensurate with the sweat and toil of cashew farmers.



According to the Vice Chairman of the Jaman South Cashew Farmers, Francis Kosono, farmers are unable to break even with the current purchasing price, a situation which has worsened their condition.



“Cashew farmers are being shortchanged with the current purchasing price because we are unable to break even after harvesting so we are appealing to the TCDA to review the price for us because our brothers in Cote d’Ivoire are paid GHC8.50 so that we can benefit from our sweat as farmers”, he said.

Francis Kosono indicated that an upward review of the price will go a long way to help the farmers meet some of the challenges confronting them.



“We are optimistic that an upward review of the purchasing price will help the farmers to afford necessities for themselves and their family members”, he added.



On his part, the Secretary of the Jaman South Cashew Farmers Association, Emmanuel Kusi, urged the government to make use of the money deducted from cashew farmers over the years to support cashew production in the country.



“We are aware that over the years, some monies have been deducted from cashew farmers to support our activities but our current condition points to the contrary so we want the government to account for the usage of those money”, he said.



Meanwhile, some of the farmers have warned that the failure of the government to review the purchasing price would compel them to vote against it in the upcoming general election.