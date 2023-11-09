Jobberman to hold executive roundtable event to address low participation of young women in the tech sector

This event is scheduled to take place on the 16th of November, 2023

Source: Jobberman Ghana

Jobberman Ghana is set to hold an executive round table event on the theme “Diversity & Inclusion: Empowering Young Women in Tech for Career Success” this November at the African Regent Hotel in Accra.

This event aims to bring together thought leaders, industry experts, scholars, and women in tech to engage in meaningful discussions on the key findings obtained from recent research carried out by Jobberman on gender diversity and inclusion in tech, which identifies the primary reasons for the low participation of young women in the tech sector.



This forms part of the M-FIT Project being implemented by Jobberman Ghana in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) within the framework of Invest for Jobs.



This event is scheduled to take place on the 16th of November, 2023 at The African Regent Hotel in Accra. It is strictly by invitation only.



In a resounding effort to champion diversity and inclusion in the workspace, Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, VP for the Academic City University College in Accra, who has vast experience working in the Tech industry and academia, is scheduled to give a keynote address on the theme “Diversity and Inclusion; Empowering Young Women in Tech for Career Success”.



Dr. Mercy Gardiner O. Tenkorang, CEO of Devapps Ltd, Ghana, will also speak on “The Future of Tech: Predicting the Impact of greater gender diversity in Technology on Future Innovations and Industries.

The event will feature interactive panel discussions where experienced professionals, successful entrepreneurs, and thought leaders will address a wide range of topics related to diversity and inclusion.



This event promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing dialogue about gender diversity in the Tech space and stakeholders' role in ensuring young women interested in STEM pursue successful careers and inspire change within various industries.



The M-FIT Project is a collaboration between Jobberman Ghana and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) within the framework of Invest for Jobs to deliver the M-Fit Project – Matching of Females in Tech.



To bridge the gender gap in the technology sector, this project is designed to empower and equip young women with Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) backgrounds with essential soft skills, making them employable in tech.



100 young women with a STEM background have completed the soft skills training. 60 of these young women will be placed in tech and tech-enabled roles by March 2024.