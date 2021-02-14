Joe Jackson discharged from hospital after treatment for coronavirus

Joe Jackson, CEO of the Dalex Finance

A Financial Analyst at the Dalex Finance Mr Joe Jackson has been discharged from the International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) in Accra after successfully undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

He tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the hospital for medical attention. He spent 7 days at the IMAH.



In a tweet on Saturday, February 13, he said “Hallelujah! I was discharged from the hospital yesterday. I’m now quarantining at home and grateful to God and all the staff of IMAH who work with a smile at great risk.



In a separate tweet, while undergoing treatment, he said “Day 5 COVID+: Blood Pressure spike, Blood Sugar rising, Oxygen level okay. I live with these terms. Get used to them if you get COVID-19.



“Please pray for doctors & nurses as much as you pray for me. They are at incredible risk. IMAH.





Protect yourself & your loved ones. #COVIDisReal #MaskUPGhana pic.twitter.com/CsHEjFmPki — Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) February 13, 2021