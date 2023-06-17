0
Menu
Business

Joel Kojo debuts for Kyrgyzstan in heavy defeat to Iran after ditching Ghana

Joel Kojo Portrait Joel Kojo marked his debut for the losing side

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Kyrgyzstan suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Iran on Friday in a clash in the Asia CAFA Nations Cup.

In the game today, Ghanaian attacker Joel Kojo marked his debut for the losing side.

As reported by footballghana, the 24-year-old has completed his nationality switch to play for Kyrgyzstan after ditching Ghana.

He was named in the Kyrgyzstan team for the Iran game but missed out on a starting role.

During the second half of the encounter in the Asia CAFA Nation Cup, the forward was introduced in the 58th minute as he replaced Atay Dzhumashev.

He did well in the game but his efforts could not save Kyrgyzstan from the heavy defeat at the hands of Iran.

Joel Kojo after his debut will be looking forward to more opportunities to play for Kyrgyzstan.

Joel Kojo has been playing in the Kyrgyz local championship for the FK Dordoi Bishkek and FK Alay Osh since 2017.

He is a top player in the country and is adored by many.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi