14
Menu
Business

John Dumelo hails gains made by cedi

Cedi Notesss1212 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Entrepreneur, John Dumelo has hailed the appreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

He prays the cedi continues to make gains to help in 2023 projections.

John Dumelo made this known in a tweet.

He said, “I can see significant gains made against the dollar by the cedi. I pray it continues this way. We need some fx stability for 2023 projections”.

Per Bank of Ghana’s exchange rate, the dollar is selling at GH¢8 and buying at GH¢7.

The reason for the steady appreciation of the Cedi to the dollar cannot be readily explained but it could be remembered that the Vice President of Ghana predicted that the cedi will make huge gains.

At a function where he spoke, he said government was putting in place measures to ensure that the cedi makes huge gains.

He was optimistic that fuel prices will also drop drastically adding that living standards will come to normalcy.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: