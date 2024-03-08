John Kumah was driving reforms to restore microeconomic stability - Finance Ministry

The late John Kumah

The Ministry of Finance has reacted to the death of deputy minister John Kumah.

According to the ministry, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, had since January 2021, been an instrumental figure within the ministry.



In a press statement issued hours after his death was reported, the ministry explained that Kumah's focus was on driving reforms aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and fostering economic transformation within the nation.



“The Ministry of Finance expresses its profound sorrow at the sudden passing of our Hon. Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, today, Thursday, 7th March 2024.



“Since January 2021, the late Dr. John Kumah has been a valued member of our Leadership Team driving reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and economic transformation.



“At this difficult period, we join Ghanaians and several well-wishers, who are still in shock, to pray for divine comfort for his beloved wife, children, and family. May his dear and gentle soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord. Damirifa due, Hon. John Kumah,” the press statement said.





AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



