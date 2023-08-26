John Mahama does not have a net worth of US$900 million - Office denounces report

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

The office of John Dramani Mahama has described as false and malicious, reports tagging the former president as the fourth richest person in Ghana with a net worth of US$400 million.

According to Mr Mahama’s office, the report is nothing short of an unfounded attempt to court disaffection for the 2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama has been made aware of false publications claiming that the former President is the fourth richest person in Ghana and worth around $900 million.



“We wish to state categorically that the publications are entirely false and baseless. Mr. Mahama vehemently denies the claims, which he considers yet another attempt to discredit his reputation, cause disaffection for him, and undermine his leadership of selfless service,” Mr Mahama’s office in a statement dated August 26, 2023, said.



While underscoring the falsehood in the report, the former president’s office said the claims in the said report is a deliberate attempt by the ruling New Patriotic Party to cause public disaffection for the NDC flagbearer.



“These malicious false publications from obvious political opponents will be expected as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections, an election John Mahama will win.



“It is obvious that this publication is part of a deliberate and discredited strategy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to spread lies and seek to generate public disaffection for the leader and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)- a man in whom many Ghanaians have expressed their confidence and are looking forward to his visionary leadership from January 07, 2025,” the statement said.

Signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to Mr Mahama, the statement called on Ghanaians to disregard the said publication and any such malicious reports in the future and rather focus on holding the government of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia accountable “for its gross mismanagement of the economy and dissipation of state resources.”



Read the full statement below:







GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:













