Judiciary to establish tax court to prosecute tax cases

Tax cases in the past have been prosecuted in circuit courts

The Judiciary Services of Ghana has hinted at plans to establish a tax court to deal with the prosecution of tax cases in the country.

In a letter signed by Chief Justice Kwesi Anim Yeboah, the tax court will be located at the criminal division of the Court of Appeal within the Supreme Court building.



“The effective date of commencement will be communicated to you in due course,” it stated.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has advised Taxpayers to meet their tax obligations as prescribed by law or else the GRA will use its powers through the range of compliance improvement measures, including prosecution to sanction Tax defaulters.



Meanwhile, GRA in its prosecution policy, says this will be achieved, not only through tax audits and investigations but also through the prosecution of offenders.

However, Tax cases in the past have been prosecuted in circuit courts.



Below is a full letter



