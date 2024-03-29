Julie Essiam: Meet the 61-year-old banking executive appointed to replace 62-year-old GRA boss

Ms. Julie Essiam

Ghanaian banking executive, Julie Essiam, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, made history as the first female Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The reported appointment of Julie Essiam by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo follows the retirement of Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.



According to techfocus24.com who first broke the story and the Herald, Julie Essiam is a 61-year-old accomplished banker who, before her latest appointment, was the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Below is her bio as published on the GRA website:



Ms. Julie Essiam is an accomplished Banking Executive with a professional passion for sustainable transformation and development work; whether it is developing and transforming businesses, developing talent or transforming communities. Ms Julie Essiam is currently the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Before her appointment, Ms. Julie Essiam was the Group Executive at the Ecobank Group with branches covering 40 countries across North America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.



With a passion for transforming communities, and as the initiator of several impactful community-based programs. Ms. Julie Essiam is a firm believer in investing in the next generation and therefore has dedicated the last fifteen years of her professional life to working with the youth in monitoring and supporting them shape their thinking around their respective life journeys.

She is the concept originator and the founder of Africans4Africa (A4A) initiation; a private sector-led development organization that calls for a collaborative effort across the leadership of Africa to contribute to the successful achievement of an impactful transformation of the continent towards a thriving and prosperous Africa.



Ms. Julie Essiam was a member of the Ecobank Group Executive Committee, and has been on the boards of Ecobank Zambia, the Ecobank Foundation and three board committees of the Ecobank Group-Finance and Audit, Risk and HR. Ms. Julie Essiam was also the immediate past Board Member of the Global Fund and the President of the Private Sector delegation of the Global Fund.



