Jumia appoints Nigeria Tolulope George -Yanwah as new Ghana CEO

Tolulope George-Yanwah is Jumia Ghana’s new Chief Executive Officer

Jumia, the leading eCommerce platform in Africa, has announced the appointment of Tolulope George-Yanwah as Ghana’s new Chief Executive Officer.

She takes over the leadership mantle from former CEO, Diana Owusu-Kyereko.



Previously, Tolulope was the Country Manager for Jumia Logistics in Nigeria from February 2017 to January 2021 and has served the company in other capacities since 2013.



“It is an honor to take up this very distinguished leadership role and to be part of Jumia’s journey in transforming Africa through e-commerce.



"I look forward to growing the industry with the team in Ghana. I believe that my love and passion for eCommerce coupled with my experience in the field of logistics will propel us to greater heights.

"In these times when safety, convenience, and cost-saving are of prime importance, I am excited at the opportunity to impact the everyday lives of Ghanaians through eCommerce,” said Tolulope George - Yanwah upon her appointment.



Tolulope brings a pool of experience; having held other management roles in Jumia such as Country Manager and VP of Jumia Logistics, Last Mile Expansion Manager, and Regional Dispatch Operations Manager.



She has also served as Field Distribution Manager at MDS Logistics, Nigeria. She holds both a Bachelor's and Master of Applied Science degrees from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.



She looks forward to driving growth in Jumia’s Ghana operations, as the company scales to profitability.