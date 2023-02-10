2
Just self-exempt, no need to picket or scream - Senyo Hosi tells Pensioner bondholders

Senyo Hosi Ne.jpeg Senyo Hosi is a convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Convener for the Individual Bondholders Forum, Senyo Hosi, has asked Pensioner bondholders to save themselves the stress of picketing the Finance Ministry and not sign on to the domestic debt exchange programme.

According to him, since the Finance Minister had given the option of self-exemption, it would be best if bondholders do so.

He said, “I sometimes get lost as to what the pensioners are looking for. We are looking for a total exemption, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has categorically said we can self-exempt. So what exactly are we looking for again from the Finance Minister? You have the decision to choose, I think individuals and pensioners have the option to stay out or not. If the deal doesn’t work for you, exempt, if it does fine. I don’t think picketing, shouting, and screaming will solve that problem. I will encourage all pensioners to self-exempt, there’s no need to scream, self-exempt now.”

The Pensioner Bondholders forum has been picketing the Finance Ministry since Monday, February 6, 2023, to demand a total exemption from the domestic debt exchange programme.

According to the group, it is unfair to be included in the programme.

Also, the lead convener of the group, Adu Anane Antwi, stated that voluntary participation is not the same as a total exemption.

According to him, this may cause problems for them in the future.

“In the future, the government can say that you did not take the restructuring. I already told you that I may face some challenges meeting the obligation so let us restructure and you refused. So if you go there, you become a part of it. If you decide not to take part, you already know,” he said.

