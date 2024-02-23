KCMTU questions transparency in meter allocation as angry Kejetia traders reject proposed cost

Some members of the KCMTU at the market

Source: Nana Peprah

Members of the Kumasi City Market Traders Union (KCMTU) who are demanding pertinent answers from the market management have expressed disappointment and worry over the meter allocation process.

Following a series of engagements that failed to address their concerns over the project, their position now calls for further engagements aimed at giving more explanation for transparency.



The leadership of the trader union which has over six thousand memberships in the market enclave says, the situation as expressed by their members makes it difficult to convince them to commit to the project.



Acting secretary Michael Adu- Gyamfi who also spoke to this reporter revealed, leaders' attempt to engage the assigned contractor for deliberations in the last meeting with management has been downplayed by the Manager Mr Duffour.



According to him, it will be difficult on the part of KCMTU to accept decisions made for traders on payment without their input and acceptance.

'Though the supply of meters to individual stores in the market remains a priority to every trader, it must be executed in a manner of fairness and inclusiveness ' he reiterated.



Some of the traders who also spoke to this reporter corroborated the union's position and expressed disenchantment over the situation.



"Why do I have to pay almost up to Gh¢ 3,000 before providing a meter which you claim is free? Does it mean I'm no longer going to pay a light bill?" One angry woman quizzed



They are therefore calling on the president to intervene