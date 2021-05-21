KIA Terminal Three undergoes disinfection

A section of the KIA Terminal 3 being disinfected

• The disinfection of the airport was critical for the safety and business operations of the KIA

•The exercise was carried out on Thursday May 20, 2021



• It forms part of many disinfection exercises carried out by government



Ghana’s Terminal Three of the Kotoka International Airport has once again undergone a disinfection exercise.



The team of sprayers worked on touchable surfaces in the arrival and departure halls, washrooms amongst others, the atomiser however ensured that the airport environment was rid of any COVID-19 tendencies.

The planned exercise which was carried by government and waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited took place on Thursday May 20, 2021 as parts of safety measures in containing the spread of COVID-19.



Addressing journalists following the disinfection exercise, Business Development Manager of the Vector Control Unit at Zoomlion, Akosua Konadu Yeboah explained the exercise was critical to the business and safety activities of the airport.



“To ensure that we do not interfere with business of airline operations, we decided to undertake this exercise at midnight and finish it within time because the airport was a critical aspect of our economy”



"We have also agreed with government to conduct the exercise on a monthly basis to ensure we do not leave anything to chance. We want to be sure what we are doing is holistic and regular and so far, our monthly disinfection has yielded some good result in containing the spread of virus,” she pointed out.