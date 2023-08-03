KIA attains level 1 status in Customer Experience Accreditation Programme

Ghana's Kotoka International Airport - Terminal 3

Ghana’s main airport, Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has attained Level 1 of the Airport Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation Programme.

A statement issued by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) said the ACI programme, which is designed for the airport industry, aims to help airports to improve their practices and promote a direct impact on customer satisfaction to meet customers' expectations.



The GACL further explained that the Accreditation Programme has five levels that guide airports to approach Customer Experience Management.



“This enables airports to identify new practices that can be developed in the short and long-term progress through the levels Accreditation,” the statement read.



Managing Director of the GACL, Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey reacting to the development said she was delighted that the Kotoka International Airport has received the Level 1 Accreditation.



“GACL has over the years made deliberate investments in Customer Experiences initiatives with the view of creating memorable experiences for our passengers. This accreditation is yet another justification and indication of a commitment to customer satisfaction at our airports,” Djamson-Tettey said.

“We will continue to harness efforts and resources to make the passenger journey a pleasant and memorable one,” she added.



