Business News

KIA readies for increasing air traffic

Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister for Aviation

With the Air Navigation Service Center close to completion and the construction of the Northern Apron of the Kotoka International Airport also underway, Ghana is preparing for increasing air traffic in the coming year

The projects are expected to further the government’s plans towards making Ghana the aviation hub in the sub region.



Prior to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, the country was recording about 9,000 passengers per day.



During the inspection of the on-going projects, the Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda indicated that the Air Navigation Service Center, which is about 88 percent complete, and the Apron, which is in its early stage of construction, will enable the country expand its aircraft handling capacity.



The new ANSC, when completed will operate using an Integrated Air Traffic Management System, which will ensure more efficiency in air traffic management of the country’s air space.

The “Northern Apron”, which being constructed for KIA, would have the capacity to accommodate about 14 aircrafts of varying sizes. The apron would serve as an area for the airport where aircrafts will be parked, unloaded, refuelled, or boarded.



The apron, would create space to accommodate more aircraft in line with growing aviation traffic in the country.



In addition to those current on-going projects, the new Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) headquarters which is under construction is about 30 percent complete. It is an eight-storey building covering about 9,300 metre squares. It will have spaces for offices, underground parking, a data centre, infrastructure facilities, cafeteria, gym and nurse station.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.