KIA reopening: Exploit flight resumptions - ICU to businesses

The Kotoka International Airport reopened on September 1, 2020

Ghana’s hospitality and tourism sectors are set for a gradual pickup following the announcement of the easing of flight restrictions last Sunday.

With some players in the industry cautiously optimistic about their businesses reviving any time soon, the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has urged firms to leverage new opportunities that come with the relaxation of air travels.



The easing of the restrictions was a signal for the hospitality and tourism industry players to exploit avenues towards revamping their businesses.



General Secretary of the ICU, Mr Solomon Kotei said the easing of the restrictions was welcome news and expected other countries to reciprocate the same in order to get the hospitality sector back to its normal place.



He noted that the industry was a mosaic of business operations and structures and thus each one had been affected differently.



For that reason, the ICU boss was hopeful that as the skies were opened, hotels, restaurants and bars would seize the opportunity and get back to business.

“Look at the opportunities coming in as our skies are opened to revamp businesses more than any other priority” Mr Kotei emphasized.



Mr Kotei explained that even though transactions were not going to be rapid, individuals and foreigners who had businesses to do in Ghana would gradually troop in and out and definitely lodge in hotels for their daily movements. This he said would bring money to the industry players.



“The hospitality sector is been given hope again to live, take the opportunity to embrace a future with the new normal” he encouraged key sector players.



Mr Kotei further urged government to open local borders soon to enhance free movement especially in ECOWAS country’s where a lot of African Union activities took place.



Exporters expect 20% drop in charges

Producer and exporter of fresh fruits and vegetable, Mr Felix Kamassah told Business Finder he was pleased with the resumption of flights and was hopeful that “by next week, exports via passenger flights should reduce the cost at which we export farm produce.”



“From next week when we have passengers flight coming in then we can look at exporting more at a lesser price”, he stressed.



Mr Kamassah who is also the Managing Director of Maphlix Trust Farms expected a 20 percent drop in export charges as he was ready to use passenger flights to distribute his products.



He was also hopeful that after some few months, the local hotel markets would begin patronizing their produce as tourists would troop in for some vacation.

