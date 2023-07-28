KIPC sends 'strong wake-up call' to 36 states over undue interference in Keta Port project

Keta Port

The Keta Investment Promotion Centre has sent a “wake-up” call to natives of the 36 states of Anlo over the interference of certain questionable persons in the development of the Keta Port.

A statement issued by the KIPC on July 28, 2023, noted that one significant risk and potential concern associated with the Keta Port project pertains to the displacement of certain families and communities, as certain areas may be for container terminals or other related infrastructure.



The centre noted that due to these risks, certain individuals with questionable motives and significant political influence are devising strategic schemes to discreetly persuade our chiefs and youths or form alliances through marriage with some influential families.



“Their ultimate goal is to dispose clans and families of their lands under the guise of 'development'. In some instances, they will say the land will be used for estate development, farming among other funny uses;



“As we speak, there are some noticeable activities, such as erecting land demarcation poles, on certain lands at Borlove- Norlofi by some hidden faces, whose modus operandi has alluded to above. I urge the chiefs and people of Borlove-Norlofi, to take the necessary steps to investigate and seek clarifications;



“Some of our chiefs, youth leaders, opinion leaders, local political actors, and media personnel will be earmarked for settlement with houses in plush communities in Accra and Tema, some will be sent abroad, others too will be placed on juicy monthly stipends, etc to remain mute on any issues,” parts of the statement read.

