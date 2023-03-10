KMA orders all 'kiosks' and containers on commercial roads to be removed

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has ordered the removal of all kiosks and containers from all commercial roads and areas in its planning area, a statement from the assembly has said.

According to the statement, the Management of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has noted with serious concern the proliferation of kiosks and containers in the city adding that such activities have been grossly done without planning approval and permissions.



Therefore. in order to get them off the roads, the Assembly has tasked the Spatial Planning Committee to remove all such containers from the commercial roads by Friday 31st March, 2023.



The affected public is advised to comply or have the KMA and its assigned agents demolish and surcharge them for the cost of demolition.



The areas and corridors include: Western By-Pass Abrepo Junction to Santasi Roundabout Southern By-Pass (Santasi to Ahodwo).

Eastern By-Pass (Asokwa Interchange to Anioga Junction) Old Bekwai Road (Harper Road to Daban)



New Bekwai Road (Bekwai Roundabout to Daban); Ministries Area, Adum; Ridge Danyame and Residential Areas; Hudson Road (Mall Junction to Children’s Park);



The rest are; Osei Tutu Il Bouleverd (Kumasi to Ejisu Road) Asafo Interchange to Anloga Junction; Kumasi – Barekese (Abrepo Junction to Ohwim); Kumasi – Mampong Road (Kejetia to Mmrom, Tafo Nhyiaeso) Kumasi – Antoa Road (Airport Roundabout to Duase); Kumasi -Sunyani Road (KATH to Sofoline Interchange); Kumasi — Lake Road (Abinkyi to Mall area) and Kumasi Sports Stadium and its environs.