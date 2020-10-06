Kantanka automobile building fingerprint car ignition

Founder of Kantanka Automobile, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo

The world is advancing in terms of car technology.

In the same fashion, Ghana’s own car making company, Kantanka Automobile Limited is also bringing in the latest technological advancement in the vehicles they produce.



Recently, Kantanka Automobile produced its own electronic vehicle which is yet to hit the market.



Now, the company is in the testing phase of a fingerprint start and stop car ignition.



People no longer do not turn a key to start their care engines anymore. Now they are using voice recognition and a push of a button to start and stop their engines.

In a demonstration video at the Kantanka facility, a staff member showed how by using a registered fingerprint the car engine starts and stops.



The company is also building a safety prototype in which nothing in the car will work if the seat belt is not fastened.



See post below:





Things to watch out for at the 40th Tech expo in December . Finger print START and STOP ignition pic.twitter.com/LIahU3FgOI — Kwadwo Safo Jnr (@kwadwosafo_Jnr) October 6, 2020