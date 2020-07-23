Business News

Kantanka granted license to formally continue auto assembly operations

File photo - Kantanka automobile

Kantanka automobile company, a Ghanaian automobile company, has been formally granted a license to continue their auto assembly operations in Ghana, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

Kantanka automobile company can now benefit from incentives under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Development Policy.



The finance minister said this while delivering the 2020 mid-year budget review on the floor of Parliament on Thursday 23rd July 2020.

“An indigenous Ghanaian company, the Kantanka Group has also been formally granted a license to continue their auto assembly operations in Ghana and to benefit from incentives under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Development Policy,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

