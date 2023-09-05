Karpowership, Ghana Gas and GRIDCo jointly engages fisher folks at Takoradi

The initiative is part of Karpowership Ghana's regular stakeholder engagement program

Source: Karpowership Ghana

Karpowership Ghana Company, Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have jointly engaged the local fishing community based at the Sekondi Fishing Harbor, in Takoradi.

The initiative is part of Karpowership Ghana's regular stakeholder engagement program, mobilising a critical stakeholder group made up of community leaders, fishermen, and women whose fishing-related activities fall within the operations of Karpower and its other utility partners GNGC and GRIDCo.



It was an opportunity for the three power companies to connect with and update the fisherfolk about work done and future plans for them while the fisherfolk also raised concerns and provided feedback.



Head of Corporate Communications at Karpowership Ghana Ms. Sandra Amarquaye, expressed gratitude to the participants for their attendance. She reaffirmed her company's commitment to operate within approved environmental guidelines, meet the community's needs, and actively listen to their feedback and concerns. She emphasized the recognition of the fishing community as crucial stakeholders and their commitment to maintaining open communication.



She elucidated, “We are committed to not just listening to you but also meeting your needs while we generate electricity that feeds the national grid in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. You form part of our very important stakeholders hence the need to always come to you and listen to your concerns and take your feedback to enhance our operations.”

Commenting on behalf of the GRIDCo delegation, Manager, Corporate Communications, Dzifa Bampoh on her part said, “the stakeholder engagement is important for GRIDCo to explain its engineering work within the context of Safety, so the fishers operate with care around the transmission lines to avoid any hazard. It is also essential to address any concerns and receive feedback from the fishers to maintain a harmonious relationship.”



Additionally, she said, “collaborating with Karpowership on these discussions supports electricity supply which is essential for national development.”



Community Relations and CSR Manager of Ghana Gas, Francis Badu, commended Karpowership for bringing together key players in electricity production and distribution operating in the Sekondi Naval base to engage with the fishing community.



Overall, the stakeholder engagement event was considered a success. The fishing community and other attendees expressed their desire for more collaborative engagements like this and applauded Karpowership Ghana, Ghana Gas, and GRIDCo for their proactive initiative of a joint engagement.