Karpowership’s Sandra Amarquaye recognized among top 10 women communication practitioners in Ghana

Sandra Amarquaye is the Communications Manager for Karpowership Ghana Limited

Source: Karpowership Ghana

Sandra Amarquaye, the Communications Manager for Karpowership Ghana Limited, has been honoured as one of the top 10 women communication practitioners for 2023.

This prestigious acknowledgement from Women In Public Relations (PR) Ghana recognizes her remarkable contributions and innovative approach to managing the brand of the international power-producing company over the past eight years.



The recognition dubbed “2023 Top 10 PR Women Ghana”, recognises women in the industry who are going the extra mile to position themselves as the driving force behind innovative strategies, impactful campaigns, and communications efforts of businesses, local, and international institutions.



A statement issued by jury members led by Women In PR Ghana founder, Faith Senam Ocloo, commended Ms. Armaquaye for leading her organisation to initiate a scholarship scheme for students of Takoradi Technical University, and for renovating a school block for the people of Ngyeresia in the Western region.



“Sandra participated in several speaking engagements and key among them was the 2023 Emerge Conference organised by the International Central Gospel Church,” the statement added.



Joining Karpowership during its formative years in Ghana, Ms. Armaquaye and her colleagues, played a pivotal role in formulating policies, strategies, and action plans for the communications unit of the company. Her unwavering dedication and strategic acumen have been instrumental in driving the corporate vision and ensuring the success of the company's communication endeavours.



In her role, Ms. Armaquaye has exhibited a profound understanding of corporate social responsibility (CSR), media engagement, stakeholder relations, and community outreach. Her adeptness in implementing effective strategies has been crucial in upholding the company's positive image and fostering strong relationships within the community.

This recognition comes on the back of her award as the 2021 Sustainability and External Relations Champion at the Women in Mining and Energy Awards. In 2019, she was also nominated as an emerging star at the Ghana Energy Awards. She was also given the 2018 Karpowership Ace Initiative award as an employee whose innovations and ideas contributed greatly towards the success of the company.



In response to the latest recognition, she expressed gratitude for the honour and emphasized her commitment to continually pursue excellence in the field of public relations. She hopes the recognition will inspire the next generation of PR professionals in Ghana to think and do big things. As a former journalist at TV3 Ghana and an associate member of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana, Ms. Armaquaye says she remains steadfast in her commitment to advancing the field of public relations and contributing to its growth in Ghana.



Women in Public Relations Ghana is a professional networking organisation working since 2017 to educate, mentor, and empower female PR professionals. The organisation says 46 nominations were received from the PR community for the 2023 edition of the Top 10 Women in PR Ghana, which a five-member jury pruned to 10.



The other finalists include Gifty Bingley (Senior Communications Officer / Head of Public Information – AMISOM/ATMIS African Union), Ivy Heward-Mills (Director, Center for International Education and Collaboration, University of Professional Studies, Accra), Shirley Tony Kum (Corporate Communications Manager, Vivo Energy, Shell) and Georgina Asare Fiagbenu (Senior Communications Officer, MTN Ghana).



The rest are Dr. Paulina Kuranchie (Corporate Communications Lecturer and Consultant), Praise Nutakor (Head of Communications and Partnerships, UNDP Ghana), Emma Wenani (Chief Director, Global Media Alliance), Maame Akua Amoah Twum (Communications Coordinator for Anglophone West and North Africa, Afrobarometer), and Laila Abubakari (External Communications Manager, Electricity Company of Ghana).