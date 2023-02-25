0
Menu
Business

Kejetia market set to receive 2000 prepaid metres from ECG

ECG Prepaid Meter ECG File photo

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

Traders at the Kejetia market in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region are set to receive 2000 prepaid metres from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This comes after the traders requested for individual metres at the market.

The traders have on several occasions clashed with the management of the Kejetia market over the decision to use one bulk meter for the over seven thousand (7000) shops in the market.

Traders over the years complained that they pay exorbitant electricity bills due to the failure of the management of the facility to provide separate meters for shops within the market.

They have been resisting payment of payment of utility bills causing problems in the market

Following the resistance, the Minister of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe met the traders in early January and pledged to solve the issue.

True to his words, the General Secretary for the Combined Kejetia Traders Association, Reuben Ameh has confirmed the first batch of the meters has arrived.

Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, Mr Ameh said plans are far advance to install separate meters for traders at the facility.

"We requested about 8,000 meters and additional for individual shops, and I can now confirm to you that, first batch of the meters which is 2000 is ready”

"Traders will liaised with management of the facility and the Electricity Company of Ghana to ensure swift installation of the meters"

"We are very grateful to all stakeholders including Hon Dan Botwe, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA, and traders, among others for this development”

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: