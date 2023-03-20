Kejetia market to be reopened tomorrow for business after fire incident

Kejetia market

The Kejetia Market will be reopened for business tomorrow, Tuesday, 21 March 2023, after a fire gutted 33 shops last week.

The reopening was disclosed by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when he visited the fire scene in the Ashanti region.



The announcement of the reopening was met with loud cheers from the traders who had kicked against the management’s decision to close the facility for a week for a fire audit.



Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia said he had been informed by officers from the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) that the fire was caused by a gas explosion.



He said he had gathered from the investigation by officers from the GNFS that one of the traders was cooking in the shop with gas close to other shops that sold chemicals and even gunpowder which led to the explosion last Thursday, 16 March 2023.



According to Dr Bawumia, the officers said the fire was not caused by an electrical fault as it has been rumoured.

Dr Bawumia pledged the government's support for the affected traders to return to business.



He further promised that the government will implement the recommendations of the committee set up to investigate the fire incident.



He applauded the fire service and NADMO for helping bring the fire under control that only 33 shops got burnt out of 8000.



