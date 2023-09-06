Kejetia market traders threaten to lock out mgt over failure to get them separate metres

The traders hanged red bands infront of their shops as part of a roadmap towards a protest

Traders at the Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region have held a protest to demand for separate metres and a report on the part of the market that got burnt.

The traders clad in red armed bands staged the protest on Tuesday, 5 September 2023.



The traders also hanged red bands infront of their shops as part of a roadmap to stage a series of protests against management of the board of the market.



According to the traders, despite several complaints channeled to the management and the board of the market, nothing has been done about their demands and the looming water issues.



Secretary to the Combined Kumasi Kejetia Market Association, Reuben Amey who spoke to ClassFM's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah hinted that if nothing is done by management and the board of the market regarding their demands, they will not only lock out management from their offices on September 13, 2023, but also will embark a series of protests until something positive is heard.

The Operations Manager of the Market, Nana Opoku Amankwah reiterated the responsibility of the management of the market towards the traders.



“Management including the board, has got a responsibility to manage the market one, for profit in order to pay off the loan and two for traders in Kumasi for their businesses to thrive,” he stressed.



He added that the traders want to see the metre project started since it will alleviate the pressure on them.