26
Menu
Business

Ken Ofori-Atta directed to serve as caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister 1024x683 Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will now takeover as caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry

Fri, 6 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry.

The development comes after the President accepted resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen after reports emerged he tendered his resignation on Thursday 5, 2023.

Although there are no clear reasons for Alan Kyerematen's resignation, it is believed that he did so on the basis of contesting in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on January 6, 2023 noted that Alan Kyerematen personally informed the President of his decision to resign from his position as Trade Minister.

The statement added that Ken Ofori-Atta will assume the position as caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo thanked Alan Kyerematen for his services to government, and the country and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.

See the full statement below



MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father
Ken Must Go MPs tricked me - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Stop Owusu Bempah on false prophecies about me – Chief Imam tells IGP, others
Related Articles: