Ken Ofori-Atta directed to serve as caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will now takeover as caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry.

The development comes after the President accepted resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen after reports emerged he tendered his resignation on Thursday 5, 2023.



Although there are no clear reasons for Alan Kyerematen's resignation, it is believed that he did so on the basis of contesting in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.



In a statement issued by the Presidency on January 6, 2023 noted that Alan Kyerematen personally informed the President of his decision to resign from his position as Trade Minister.



The statement added that Ken Ofori-Atta will assume the position as caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo thanked Alan Kyerematen for his services to government, and the country and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.



