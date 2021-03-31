Ken Ofori-Atta sworn-in as Finance Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta

President Akufo-Addo has sworn-in Ken Ofori-Atta to serve a second term as Finance Minister.

He was sworn-in today after. Successful vetting last week.



Delivering his speech at the swearing-in, President Akufo-Addo said the reappointment of the minister was influenced by the high level of competence exhibited during his first term as Finance Minister.



“He provided a staunch defence of his record in office as Finance Minister from 17th February 2017 when he inherited a weak, faltering economy from the Mahama Administration and helped nurse the economy back to good health by 6th January 2021.



“He highlighted what public service means to him and outlined the plans he has to help revitalize the Ghanaian economy and restore it to the kinds of growth and expansion witnessed before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

He added: “I congratulate you heartily on your appointment and I’m sure you know that the Ghanaian people are expecting you to put the economy on a sound footing once again.



“Ultimately, what the people of Ghana are expecting is a visible improvement in their standard of living; that there’s an increase in real rages for working people, in the enhancement of the incomes of farms and fisherfolk, and the rise in profit of businesses.



The Minister on his part expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed in him.