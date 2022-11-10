KenMustGo: It is clear NPP MPs did not mean it - Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson is a ranking member on parliament's finance committee

A ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that the move by the majority caucus to demand the removal of the finance minister was due to personal reasons and not in the interest of Ghanaians.

He made the statement after NPP MPs declared that they will not partake in a vote of censure to remove the finance minister from office.



Speaking in an interview in parliament, on November 10, 2022, he said “It is clear that the NPP majority in parliament has chosen their party interest over the interest of the country. The people of Ghana really want the finance minister to go, unfortunately, what they did last week was all about politics, they never meant it. They were doing it to shield the Vice President, they were doing it to shield the President and they’ve never meant it.



“They are clueless, and they don’t want to create the impression that their party is the one that has failed,” he added.



Ato Forson however noted that if the move to vote out the minister does not succeed, they will move to impeach the President.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who called for the head of Finance Minister have refused to join their colleague minority members for a vote of censure in that regard.

They made this announcement in a press conference in parliament on Thursday, November 11, 2022.



According to them, despite the fact that they are sticking to their decision to call for the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, they will do so solely on their terms.



Addressing the media on November 11, 2022, the NPP MPs said their decision to refrain from supporting their colleagues on the other side of parliament is based on the premise of their calls for the sack of Mr. Ofori-Atta which they say is based on falsehood and propaganda.



"We are here to reiterate that, however much you heard us speaking that based on the intervention of the president, we will have to see the minister of finance do his work, read budget, see through appropriation and then the president will act.



"Over the days, we have heard the finance minister speaking and his speaking has influenced majority of us in the caucus, not only to state that we are back to the original position that we took, and that position is that the minister of finance must not be the one to read the budget, and must not be the one that would do the appropriation,” he said.

