Key African marketing professionals empower brands at Annual Marketing Symposium in Botswana

The two-day event was on the theme: Marketing’s New Directive: Innovate, Adapt, Thrive

Key Marketing professionals across Africa’s Financial organizations have met to inspire brands to embrace digital transformation for continued success, at the Annual Marketing Symposium which took place in Botswana.

The two-day event organized by Ayzont Interactive founded by Creative Strategist, Motabaseyo Zontass Nameela, with the theme: Marketing’s New Directive: Innovate, Adapt, Thrive, in Gaborone, Botswana, brought together marketing professionals, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs seeking insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of marketing. Mariam Kaleem A-Buahin, renowned for her expertise in brand and marketing, joined the panelists to illuminate the path to navigating the digital realm.



The founder, during his welcome speech at the symposium, expressed his gratitude to both attendees and panelist, “It is with immense gratitude that I extend a warm welcome to each one of you at the distinguished #MarketingSymposium2023. As both the producer and host of this event, I am truly elated to have you join us for what promises to be a remarkable conference, undoubtedly one of the most enriching gatherings of this year.”



He added that, the symposium is to provide attendees with the knowledge, strategies, and tools to excel in this dynamic landscape. “Prepare to immerse yourself in a wealth of indispensable insights. Our lineup features some of the world's foremost marketing, and digital marketing, entrepreneurs, luminaries, and leaders who are spearheading innovation in their respective domains. #MarketingSymposium2023 is your portal to accessing the latest methodologies and technologies driving customer engagement today.”



“Our carefully curated agenda is a treasure trove of cutting-edge practices, visionary concepts, emerging platforms, and forward-looking strategies. Be prepared for moments of revelation as you explore this content-rich symposium,” he shared.



At the event, the experts participated in an engaging panel discussion, where they shared practical strategies for implementing digital transformation initiatives. Their participation and valuable contributions further solidified their reputation as a thought leader in the marketing arena.



Mariam as part of the panelist, emphasized on the significance of the theme: Marketing’s New Directive: Innovate, Adapt, Thrive as a key driver of business growth in the modern era. She shared her extensive knowledge on leveraging technology, data, and innovation to gain a competitive edge in an ever-changing marketplace.

Speaking about the theme at the event, Mariam explained that, “Innovation is the beating heart of marketing. It is a powerhouse which must not die. It's not merely about thinking outside the frequently mentioned box; it's about redesigning the box altogether. In a world inundated with heaps of information and varying options, standing out requires a symphony of ingenuity. Look at Airbnb, a company that ingeniously turned empty rooms into unforgettable experiences. They challenged conventional hospitality models and ignited a global movement.”







She shared that, “Innovation isn't about the tools we use, but the imaginative leaps we take. Adaptation, on the other hand, is our art of survival as humans. The marketing landscape is an ever-shifting terrain, much like sand dunes. The ability to swiftly pivot, to surf the waves of change, can make or break a brand. Take, for example, Nike, a brand that masters the art of cultural relevance. By adapting to diverse social issues, they've created a lasting bond with their audience, proving that being in tune with the times is a marketer's superpower. But let's not stop at theories; let's delve into triumphs from around the globe.”



“Remember the ingenious "Share a Coke" campaign? Coca-Cola, personalized their iconic bottles with popular names one almost every part of the world, transforming a simple product into a sentiment shared by the whole world. The result? A global frenzy of personal connections with a soda can. This campaign demonstrated how innovation and adaptation merged into a seamless symphony of success.”



As part of her presentation, Mariam delved into the core concepts of social media, she highlighted that, “social media isn't just a megaphone; it's a town square where brands converse with their customers. Personalization is no longer a luxury; it's an expectation. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics aren't buzzwords; they are the products of architects of informed strategies. The field of marketing has evolved from mere campaigns to genuine conversations, from monologues to dialogues, from transactions to relationships.



She added that, “thriving means embracing change, nurturing curiosity, and channeling failures into growth and success. It's not merely about financial success, but also about leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of your career and life’s assignment. As specialists, thriving encompasses fostering partnerships, creating resonant narratives, and crafting experiences that linger long after the marketing message fades, or another wave of evolution takes over.”

Mariam urged participants to embark on this exhilarating journey armed with innovation that defies norms, adaptation that dances and flirts with trends, and a spirit that braves and thrives in the face of challenges. “Together, we shall ride the winds of change, create the symphonies of success, and etch our names in the annals of marketing greatness.”







The symposium presented networking opportunities through structured sessions, workshops, and informal gatherings where participants connected with industry peers, experts, and potential collaborators to foster professional relationships. It inspired attendees and encourage innovation in marketing and related fields. And also helped attendees to enhance their leadership skills.