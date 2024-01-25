Kingsley Kojo Aikins explores advanced medical solutions from India

Kingsley Kojo Aikins

Founder and CEO of Eyes In Dubai and Nene Glam Skin products, Kingsley Kojo Aikins, is embarking on a medical tour in India to explore avenues for assisting fellow healthcare seekers in accessing advanced medical treatments.

According to him, this initiative aims to leverage his journey for the benefit of others seeking specialized healthcare solutions.



Speaking about the tour, Aikins explained, "Healthcare should not be a privilege but a fundamental right for everyone. The India medical tour is not just about my own health journey but also about creating bridges and partnerships that can make specialized healthcare more accessible for those who need it in Ghana. I believe that by exploring these possibilities, we can contribute to improving healthcare outcomes for many."



Kingsley Kojo Aikins' commitment to facilitating healthcare access aligns with his broader philanthropic vision, which includes initiatives addressing healthcare, education, and community development. By actively seeking collaborations and exploring medical advancements in India, Aikins aims to bridge gaps and bring about positive change in the healthcare landscape back home.



He added that the initiative will help healthcare seekers find the best and most affordable health service in India and also will be assisted on affordable ticketing, visas and accommodation in India. As he continues his journey in India, the anticipation is high for the potential ripple effect on healthcare accessibility and the broader well-being of

The tour, aimed at exploring medical advancements, fostering international collaborations, and enhancing healthcare initiatives, underscores Aikins' commitment to improving healthcare on a global scale.



"I am excited to begin this medical tour in India, a country renowned for its contributions to medical research, technology, and healthcare excellence. My goal is to explore opportunities for collaboration, share insights, and gain a deeper understanding of the advancements that can be implemented for the betterment of healthcare globally," said Aikins.



As part of the tour, Kingsley Kojo Aikins visited leading medical institutions, research centers, and engage in discussions with healthcare professionals and experts. The itinerary includes exploring cutting-edge medical technologies, innovative treatment methodologies, and potential partnerships that can enhance healthcare accessibility and quality.



With his EyesInDubai , he has hosted renowned personalities like Bola Ray, Sarkodie, Sandra Ankobea, DWP Academy dancers, celebrity dentists, Gambo, Asantewaa, Lil Win, Kweku Smoke, and other great families and corporate organisations from all over the world who want to experience Dubai.