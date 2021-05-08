Koforidua GPRTU urges drivers to remain calm over fuel adjustment

Fuel pumps at display

Alhaji Alhassan, Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in the Eastern Region, has advised drivers to exercise restraints over the recent increase in fuel prices at the pump.

Transport operators are demanding adjustment in transport fares to commensurate the recent fuel hike - averaging GHS6. 020 per litre, which has resulted in some public concerns over the rising cost of living.



However, Mr Alhassan said leadership of the country's largest transport union were still engaging stakeholders over the matter to ensure any that any adjustment of fares reflected the real situation.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua, he said the union was yet to finalise negotiations with the government and other stakeholders. "When everything is done they will communicate to us whether the fares will go up or remain same."



He was optimistic that the government would accept their plea, citing the difficult economic conditions and high cost of vehicle spare parts.

Mr Alhassan said they were considering several factors, including the government's marginal reduction in fuel prices.



He added that the Union had been advised to wait for further engagement and negotiations before any possible transport fare adjustment.



Mr James Sarpong, a taxi driver told GNA that, for now, "the fare is still the same and that there has not been any increment yet."



"However, we are waiting on our leaders to come out with their final decision before we can do anything."