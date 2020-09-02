Business News

KIA reopening: 200 passengers complete COVID-19 tests on day 1 - GACL

About 200 passengers on three separate flights have successfully undergone COVID-19 tests at the Upper Arrival section of Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This was confirmed by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) via a post on Facebook on September 1, 2020, after an announcement by President Akufo-Addo for the reopening of Ghana’s air borders effective September 1.



The GACL said senior officials of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Aviation, and Ghana Health Service were present at the airport to witness the facilitation process.



Meanwhile, passengers entering Ghana will be required to pay an amount of US$150 for COVID-19 tests to be conducted.

Passengers will then proceed to the sampling cubicle for their samples to be taken before descending to the main arrival hall.



The Deputy Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye at a press briefing on Monday, August 31 justified the cost of the testing as a 'good bargain'.



He added that arriving passengers who test negative will proceed to the immigration area and onto baggage claim for their luggage and then exit the terminal while persons who test positive will receive further clinical assessment and treatment.

