Kotoka International Airport adjudged best in Africa by ACI

Front view of Kotoka International Airport

The Kotoka International Airport, KIA, has been adjudged the best airport by particular passenger volume on the continent according to the Airports Council International (ACI).

The award announced on Monday, March 1, 2021, was based on judgements by customers. KIA was the best specifically within the category of airports catering for between two and five million passengers per year.



“This year more than any other, the awards recognise those airports that have listened to their customers and adapted the services and experiences they offer to meet changing needs and expectations under very trying circumstances,” Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World’s director, said.



“I am proud of the achievements of all ASQ award winners which shows their focus on delivering excellence in customer experience and setting an example of excellence for their peers.



"As we come together as an industry to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on customers that the ASQ programme provides will help guide the way,” he added.

Other airports recognised in Africa included Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Nigeria and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport - Nairobi, Kenya (five to 15 million passengers annually); and Moi International Airport – Mombasa, Kenya (under two million passengers per year).



The Airport Service Quality, ASQ; awards highlight the world’s best airports as judged by their customers.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a dramatic impact on global passenger traffic in 2020 as well as changing customer perceptions and expectations of the airport experience.



Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, airports managed to collect ASQ surveys from their customers throughout the year and 108 awards have been won by 89 individual airports around the world.