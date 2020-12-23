Kristo Asafo Mission’s 2020 tech exhibition to commence on Thursday

The Kristo Asafo Mission is set to hold the 2020 edition of their annual technology exhibition.

The event will be held from Thursday, 24th December 2020 to Sunday, 27th December 2020.



Activities lined up for this year’s event includes a health walk.



Speaking to UniversNews, National Secretary of the Youth Ghana Kristo Asafo, Shadrach Nii Armah, reiterated the Mission’s commitment to promoting Science and Technology in the country.

“What he does is that he promotes Science and Technology in an exhibition form and he brings on board the things that he has invented or manufactured in Ghana here. He does that in Ghana here with Ghanaians, not things that were brought outside and are being exhibited,” he said.



Shadrach Nii Armah also called for policies to be introduced to ensure that young innovators receive the necessary guidance to help them create more technological inventions in the country.



“Most of the younger ones are doing very well and its about time we encourage them to go higher. The unfortunate thing is that we don’t have a hub where we bring such individuals together, deliberately guide and nurture them to become an asset to the country. I think it’s about time that policy makers think in that direction,” he added.