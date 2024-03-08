John Kumah's death is a significant loss that has left a profound void within MoF – Amin Adam

John Kumah died on March 7, 2024 after a short illness

Finance minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has described the death of Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, the Deputy Finance Minister as a significant loss that has left a profound void within the Ministry of Finance.

He expressed deep sorrow over the untimely passing of his colleague, friend, and brother.



The minister in a statement issued on Thursday highlighted the late MP's exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to the principles of fiscal responsibility, economic empowerment for the youth, entrepreneurship, and public service.



“He was a valued and cherished colleague whose humility, selflessness, and kind and gentle nature, left a deep impression and endeared him to all,” he eulogised.

He further extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Ministry of Finance to Dr Kumah’s wife, children, extended family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the Ejisu constituency.



“Rest well, my Honourable brother. We will miss you,” portions of his statement read.



