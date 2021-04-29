Kumasi Airport Security staff on strike

According to the staff, the airport has refused to pay their SSNIT contributions for over 5 years

Staff of G7 Security, the company providing security for Kumasi Airport have embarged on a demonstrating against their management.

According to them, the company owes them four months’ salary and has refused to pay their SSNIT contributions for the past 5 years, hence their action to express their displeasure.



Currently, there’s no effective security at the Kumasi airport.

The angry G7 staff have also locked party of the Airport gate which falls under their control impeding the work of the construction firm responsible for the Kumasi airport phase two project.



The management of the security company is currently in a meeting with leaders of the striking staff to address the concerns.