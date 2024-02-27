Kumasi International Airport to be completed and operationalized in May – Akufo-Addo

The Kumasi International Airport

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said ongoing works on the redeveloped Kumasi International Airport is set to completed and fully operationalized by May this year.

According to him, the airport is 98 percent complete and will serve as a critical aviation hub towards boosting trade, regional connectivity and tourism in the Ashanti region and spreading to others.



Delivering his 7th message on the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo said the Kumasi International Airport will be named as the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport while the recently commissioned airport in Tamale will be named as the Yakubu Tali International Airport.



“I have one more scheduled date with the House, when I would be here to give an accounting of my time in office. By that time, my successor would have been elected, and we would be getting ready for the swearing-in ceremony. The elections will be held peacefully, and the candidate with credibility to take us on to a higher level will win. Let me wish all of us well in the elections on 7th December,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“Before then, there a number of important tasks lie ahead of us, one of which will be commissioning the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, and naming the recently commissioned airport in Tamale the Yakubu Tali International Airport,” he added.



The President’s State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.

MA/NOQ



