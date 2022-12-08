Kumasi International Airport to get new weather instrument in 2023

Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS)

Ghana’s second busiest domestic airport is to get a new Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS) in 2023, in time for the opening of the newly-constructed airport terminal.

The acquisition and installation of the Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS) by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) in Kumasi is line with international standards required for the airport to be the second international airport in the country.



“GMet refurbished the only working Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS) at Kotoka International Airport (KIA). In 2023, the GMet will procure and install an AWOS at Kumasi Airport to ensure compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and World Meteorological Organisation standards and protocols,” the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the 2023 Financial Year noted.



Once completed and operational, the Kumasi Airport will serve as an alternative to the Kotoka International Airport. At least three international airlines have expressed their readiness to operate directly to and from the Kumasi Airport when the new terminal building is inaugurated and opened for scheduled flights.



Construction of a new terminal building and other ancillary works at the Kumasi Airport is nearing completion, a visit by AviationGhana to the facility has revealed. The facility is expected to be inaugurated next year.

The project, valued at about US$300 million, comprised the extension of the runway from 1,981m to 2,300m to accommodate Boeing 737-800 series aircraft, construction of a new two-story ultra-modern terminal, construction of additional aprons, restaurants, shopping and parking areas, and a ring road around the airport.



It’s expected that the new terminal will have the capacity to handle one million passengers per annum.



The expansion project was part of the multi-modal transportation system being developed by the government to enhance tourism in the Ashanti Region.



Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, is the busiest domestic destination and it is served by both PassionAir and Africa World Airlines (AWA).