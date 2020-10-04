Kumasi airport to be expanded to make air travel easier - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is building the aviation industry by expanding the local airports including that of Kumasi.

He said these projects will make air travel across the country easier and convenient.



In a tweet, Mr Akufo-Addo who is campaigning to be reelected as president in the December 7 elections said “We are making air travel across the country easy and convenient by expanding the Kumasi, Sunyani and Tamale airports. #InfrastructureForAll #4MoreForNana”



He also noted that his government is eradicating open defecation and ensuring that Ghanaians have a decent place of convenience. This he said remains “one of our priorities in the area of sanitation.



“We have performed better. #InfrastructureForAll #4MoreForNana.”

“Fish landing sites are being built along the coast of the country to facilitate the working process of our fisherfolk. One of such landing sites is the Jamestown Fishing Harbour. #InfrastructureForAll #4MoreForNana”



We are making air travel across the country easy and convenient by expanding the Kumasi, Sunyani and Tamale airports. #InfrastructureForAll #4MoreForNana pic.twitter.com/Ge0rWyVaHb — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 3, 2020