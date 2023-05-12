0
Kumasi traders threaten not to pay tolls to Assembly

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Some traders at Kumasi Racecourse Market in the Ashanti region have threatened not to pay tolls to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly if it is not committed to resolving the market challenges.

The traders who protested on Thursday, May 11, 2023, said they have on several occasions channelled their concerns to the Assembly regarding the poor road networks connecting to the market but nothing has yet been done about it.

They said a bridge on the routes leading to the market is on the verge of collapse, making it difficult for vehicles to access the road leading to the market.

They also said several vehicular accidents have been recorded on the road, especially the trucks that cart goods to the market.

They have, therefore, called on the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Sam Pyne, to ensure among other things, that the road and the bridge are fixed else they will not pay tolls to the Assembly effective Friday, May 12, 2023.

