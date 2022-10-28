Kumasi trotro and taxi drivers charge unapproved fares

According to the drivers, the 19% increment is not enough

Some Trotro drivers in the Ashanti Region are charging more than the agreed 19% increase in transport fares.

The drivers are now charging 20 to 30 percent, saying the agreed 19 percent increment which is going to take effect on Saturday, October 29, 2022, is inadequate compared to the current economic hardships they are facing.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union GPRTU after several meetings with the government announced a 19 percent increment in transport fares on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.



Despite new fares announced jointly by (GPRTU) and government, some commercial drivers in the Ashanti Region are taking a 20 to 30 percent increase.



As of the time of filing this report, transport fares from Sofoline to Aboabo which was initially Gh¢3.30p now Gh¢ 4.00 representing a 20 percent increase.



OTEC News checks also revealed that some trotro drivers who were initially taking GH¢ 3.90p from Kejetia to Kwabre Kenyase were now charging Gh¢4.90p, a whopping 30 percent increase.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim, some commercial drivers working in the Central Business District of Kumasi said the 19% could not address the increase in petroleum and other costs incurred by drivers.

"We have already increased our fares by 20 percent, government and GPRTU have consistently toyed with our work by always coming up with flimsy excuses just to delay the increment we deserve, that's why we decided not to wait for anyone to once again dictate for us," a trotro driver who runs Kejetia to Abuakwa said.



The driver again stated that they are independent and not bound by decisions taken by the GPRTU, adding “we will take 30%”, a decision they have implemented ahead of the October 29th date concluded by executives of the GPRTU and the government.



Meanwhile, the Industrial Relations Officer for the GPRTU, Abbas Imoro, has called on all commercial drivers to comply with the agreed 19 percent.



While admitting that the 19 percent was not enough for the drivers on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo" Mr. Immoro said drivers had no option but to strictly adhere to the agreed fare.



“We have been considerate of the increment. This would have been increased to 35% but President Nana Addo intervened and pleaded for the 19% and since both parties have accepted to go that way, we are calling on all drivers to go according to the 19 percent,” he told the host Captain Koda.



He pleaded with passengers to bear with them considering the frequent increments in fuel prices, adding, “we have sacrificed to contain it but we can no longer bear these consequences.