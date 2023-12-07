Kwesi Baffour Sarpong is new CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority

Kwesi Baffour Sarpong CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority

Source: Asare Bediako, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Kwesi Baffour Sarpong as the new Chief Executive of the Ghana Shipper's Authority.

He takes over from Ms. Benonita Bismarck, who was appointed in 2017.



Until his appointment on November 3, 2023, Mr. Kwesi Baffour Sarpong was the President of Vulcan Companies Inc., a 20-year entity headquartered in the United States with offices in Ghana. The group consists of four companies engaged in various activities from International Trade, Energy & Infrastructure Project Development: Civil Engineering, Construction, and Agricultural Development.



Mr. Sarpong is a business executive with over 20 years of experience in developing bankable business concepts in the energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors into successful commercial enterprises. He has firsthand knowledge of international trade markets, and other integrated value-added infrastructure, and production business models.



Mr. Sarpong’s collective expertise includes energy sector market trends, market analysis, operations management, forecasting, functional organization management, P&L accountability, business development, market development, supply chain, contract management, IP management, and project coordination.



Kwesi Baffour is analytical and a strong strategic thinker who believes in focusing on the execution of business processes to nurture and capture value. Over his career, he has remained highly adaptive, energetic, and entrepreneurial, with good coaching and team-building skills. Over the past 20 years, Mr. Sarpong has worked extensively in North America, Asia, South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa, managing various commercial global business units for private firms (UOP Chemicals, Stupp Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, the United Nations Foundation, and his own Vulcan Companies, Inc.) in oil and gas, renewables, and infrastructure development.



Profile of Kwesi Baffour Sarpong

Mr. “Kwesi” Baffour Okyere Sarpong is the seventh of eight children, born on July 7, 1976, to Nana Fred Sarpong (formerly of Cocoa Marketing Board and General Secretary of the National Liberation Movement) and Mrs. Patience Sarpong. He attended primary school at Association and was sent off to boarding school at Achimota Secondary School from 1987 to 1995.



At Achimota, Akwesi demonstrated leadership skills to go with his academic prowess and ability to network and connect with people from all backgrounds. After completing sixth form at Achimota School, and national service at the Noguchi Research Institute, he travelled to the USA on an academic scholarship to attend Louisiana State University (LSU).



Kwesi Sarpong Completed his studies at LSU in 1999 and holds degrees in Biochemistry, and minors in Industrial Engineering, and Economics. After His first degree, Kwesi went to work for UOP Chemicals, the number one engineering company in the world. After UOP Chemicals, Kwesi went to work for Stupp Corporation, an oil and gas, and infrastructure development company, in 2001 as its youngest International Business Manager.



After 5 years with Stupp Corporation, Kwesi acquired an MBA in Finance, Marketing, and IT Strategy from the same Louisiana State University. He completed his MBA in 2007 with honors and distinction in leadership and service. Kwesi then went to work for Albemarle Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, from 2007 to 2012 as Global Business Manager for their Petrochemicals division.



After a series of promotions, Kwesi left Albemarle in 2012 and joined the United Nations Foundation as their Special Representative in Clean Energy from 2013 to 2020. He is currently Executive Chairman of Vulcan Companies, Inc., an energy and infrastructure consulting company. Kwesi Sarpong is a devout Christian, married to Mrs. Winifred Akosua Sarpong, with three boys: Kofi Appah, Kwadwo Sahene, and Levi Nana Kwadwo Sarpong.