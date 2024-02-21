Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigns as Majority Leader

Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has resigned from his position as Majority Leader of the house.

According to a report by Joynews, the MP personally informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his decision to step down at a meeting attended by the caucus membership on Wednesday evening at the Jubilee House.



The resignation comes on the back of earlier reports that the ruling New Patriotic Party leadership was pushing for a change in the leadership of the party’s caucus in parliament.



The report, which had announced some names as penciled to take over as new leaders of the majority, was however refuted by the caucus during a press conference in parliament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the majority following the Suame MP’s resignation is expected to go ahead and announce the change in leadership, with the current Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, expected to take up the mantle of majority leader.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is leaving Parliament after almost three decades, is reported to be in line for appointment as chairman of the NPP’s manifesto committee for the 2024 presidential election.



GA/