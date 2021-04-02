LIST: Bank of Ghana's approved payment providers and e-money issuers

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has served notice to the general public relative to institutions that have received regulatory approval to operate as payment service providers and electronic money issuers.
According to a statement issued by the central bank, approval has been granted to more than 20 institutions to provide these services to the general public.
The decision, the bank explained follows the passage of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) and the publication of the central bank's notice in June 2020 of Licensing Application Pack for Payment Service Providers.
Some of the institutions approved include; Airtel Mobile Commerce Ghana Limited, operators of AirteltiGO Mobile Money, GCB Money, a subsidiary of GCB Bank, Hubtel Limited, Nsano Limited, ExpressPay Ghana Limited and Zeepay Limited among others.
See the full list below:
